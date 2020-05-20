Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame 2020 induction postponed, CCA Finals Rodeo cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 inductees into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame (SSHF) will have to wait another year to be recognized.

Scheduled for Sept. 26, the induction dinner and ceremony is being pushed to September 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SSHF said in a release that it had been monitoring the situation closely and felt it was the right decision.

“The health and welfare of our inductees, their families and friends, patrons, staff, volunteers and suppliers remains front of mind,” the release said.

“Given the continued uncertainty relating to when groups could gather safely and without restriction, the SSHF and its board of directors felt this cancellation was the most prudent course of action.”

Story continues below advertisement

SSHF said it was thinking about holding the event virtually, but thought it would be better to postpone it.

2:16 Saskatoon Exhibition cancelled for first time in 135 years due to coronavirus Saskatoon Exhibition cancelled for first time in 135 years due to coronavirus

“By delaying a year, the SSHF wanted to ensure that their induction night would be an opportunity to come together with family, friends, teammates and the Saskatchewan sporting community to celebrate their accomplishments,” the release said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

SSHF said any nominees still under consideration will retain an extra year of eligibility. The nomination deadline is Oct. 31, 2020.

The 2021 class is being unveiled at a later date.

2020 Canadian Cowboys Association (CCA) Finals Rodeo cancelled

The 2020 Canadian Cowboys Association Finals Rodeo set to take place in Swift Current, Sask., has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The CCA, the Swift Current Agricultural and Exhibition Association and the City of Swift Current announced its decision on Wednesday.

“We made this decision with heavy hearts; however, given the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, we simply could not risk the health and safety of our competitors, patrons, staff and volunteers by proceeding with this year’s Finals,” Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are confident that we will be able to come back in 2021 with an even bigger, better event.”

Scheduled to take place from Oct. 14 to 17 at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex, it would have been the fifth consecutive finals to take place in Swift Current.

In 2019, the CCA said it brought in over 15,000 people with an economic impact estimated at $3.49 million.

The Southwest Showcase Tradeshow, Budweiser Saloon and CCA Finals cabaret have also been cancelled.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement