Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Baseball hats approved for Waterloo Regional Police officers

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 3:24 pm
Waterloo officers will soon have a choice of headwear.
Waterloo officers will soon have a choice of headwear. Waterloo Regional Police / ho

You may soon see Waterloo Regional Police patrolling the streets in baseball hats rather than the traditional forage caps.

The force announced that officers are now being offered the choice of which type of headwear they don going forward.

READ MORE: Criminals look to avoid ‘cuffs with COVID-19 claims, Waterloo’s top cop says

Waterloo police says the switch will allow officers to wear “the most appropriate and functional uniform attire to carry out their jobs.”

Units eligible to wear the baseball hats include patrol, special response unit, sworn plainclothes officers, special constables, auxiliary members, use of force trainers and sworn senior leaders.

READ MORE: Man arrested after clerks, customers spat at in Kitchener grocery store

“While the uniforms may look a little differently, our commitment to public safety remains the same,” police said in a statement. “As always, our members look forward to continuing to serve you and this incredible community.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterloo police baseball hatsWaterloo police hatsWaterloo police uniformsWaterloo regional police baseball hatsWaterloo regional police hatsWaterloo regional police uniforms
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.