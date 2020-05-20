Baseball hats approved for Waterloo Regional Police officers

Send this page to someone via email

You may soon see Waterloo Regional Police patrolling the streets in baseball hats rather than the traditional forage caps.

The force announced that officers are now being offered the choice of which type of headwear they don going forward.

Waterloo police says the switch will allow officers to wear “the most appropriate and functional uniform attire to carry out their jobs.”

Units eligible to wear the baseball hats include patrol, special response unit, sworn plainclothes officers, special constables, auxiliary members, use of force trainers and sworn senior leaders.

“While the uniforms may look a little differently, our commitment to public safety remains the same,” police said in a statement. “As always, our members look forward to continuing to serve you and this incredible community.”

