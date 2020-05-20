Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Kanesatake Mohawks blocking access to Oka provincial park as grand chief cites COVID-19 fears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2020 12:33 pm
A sign advises non-residents at the entry to the Mohawk territory of Kanasateke to turn around as the community tightens access to the reserve amid the COVID-19 pandemic Monday, April 20, 2020 in Oka, Que. The mayor of Oka, Que., says members of the neighbouring Mohawk community of Kanesatake are blocking access to a provincial park that was supposed to partially reopen today.
A sign advises non-residents at the entry to the Mohawk territory of Kanasateke to turn around as the community tightens access to the reserve amid the COVID-19 pandemic Monday, April 20, 2020 in Oka, Que. The mayor of Oka, Que., says members of the neighbouring Mohawk community of Kanesatake are blocking access to a provincial park that was supposed to partially reopen today. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The mayor of Oka, Que., says members of the neighbouring Mohawk community of Kanesatake are blocking access to a provincial park that was supposed to partially reopen today.

Mayor Pascal Quevillon said Mohawks began blocking access around 8:30 a.m. to Oka provincial park, which along with other provincial parks had been closed for weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The grand chief of Kanesatake sent a letter earlier in the week to Quebec Premier François Legault urging him to keep the park closed until his community is consulted.

READ MORE: Quebec provincial parks partially reopen as province permits some sports to resume

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Chief Serge Simon said in the letter that many trails in the park lead directly to his community, and his members are worried about visitors bringing in the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial police Sgt. Claude Denis said officers are on the scene and monitoring the situation but refused to give any details about what was happening.

Simon Boivin, a spokesman for the agency in charge of the province’s park network, said Oka park is open but access is limited by an Indigenous-led protest.

The Mayor of Oka wants the right to close access to the territory
The Mayor of Oka wants the right to close access to the territory
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSureté du QuébecQuebec provincial policeOkaKanesatakeSerge SimonMohawk community of KanesatakeKanesatake coronavirusOka provincial park
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.