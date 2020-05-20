Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 1 new case, 1 death for 2nd day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day straight, Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus and one new death.

In a news release Wednesday, the province said the death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. There have now been 51 deaths connected to COVID-19 at the facility.

There have now been 1,045 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 32 cases remain active. No new recoveries were reported Wednesday, and that figure remains at 956.

Twenty-two of the province’s active cases are at Northwood. The province says the facility has 19 residents and three staff members with active cases.

One other facility has one resident with an active case.

2:26 Coronavirus outbreak: Pandemic forces Studio East restaurant in Halifax to close down Coronavirus outbreak: Pandemic forces Studio East restaurant in Halifax to close down

Here is a breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone:

Story continues below advertisement

Central: 896

Western: 54

Northern: 44

Eastern: 51

As of Wednesday, May 20, 2020, there are 32 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia Health Authority

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 353 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday, according to the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, Nova Scotia has 36,656 negative test results.

Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eight individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in intensive care.

Nova Scotia will be holding a COVID-19 update Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.