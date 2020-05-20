Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

2 people from Guelph injured in fatal crash in northern Ontario

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 11:27 am
OPP say the crash near Marathon, Ont., killed one and sent several others to hospital.
OPP say the crash near Marathon, Ont., killed one and sent several others to hospital. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say a woman is dead and three people, including two from Guelph, Ont., are in hospital after a crash in northern Ontario that happened early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called around 1 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17, about 70 kilometres east of Marathon, Ont.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm’s Nico Daws named OHL’s Goaltender of the Year

Police say a Honda Civic lost control after hitting the shoulder on a corner and flipped onto its roof into a ditch.

A 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver, a 31-year-old man from Guelph, was taken to a hospital in Marathon before being airlifted to Thunder Bay with serious injuries, according to police.

Two other passengers, including one from Guelph, were reportedly taken to a hospital in Wawa, Ont., in serious condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say everyone in the vehicle appears to be related and close in age.

READ MORE: Body of missing man recovered at Elora Gorge

An OPP spokesperson said the woman who died may have connections to Guelph but couldn’t confirm where she lived.

No names have been released until family members have been notified.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceFatal CrashGuelphFatal crash GuelphMarathon OntarioFatal crash Highway 17 MarathonFatal crash near Marathon OntarioMarathon OPP
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.