2 people from Guelph injured in fatal crash in northern Ontario

Police say a woman is dead and three people, including two from Guelph, Ont., are in hospital after a crash in northern Ontario that happened early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called around 1 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17, about 70 kilometres east of Marathon, Ont.

Police say a Honda Civic lost control after hitting the shoulder on a corner and flipped onto its roof into a ditch.

A 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver, a 31-year-old man from Guelph, was taken to a hospital in Marathon before being airlifted to Thunder Bay with serious injuries, according to police.

Two other passengers, including one from Guelph, were reportedly taken to a hospital in Wawa, Ont., in serious condition.

Police say everyone in the vehicle appears to be related and close in age.

An OPP spokesperson said the woman who died may have connections to Guelph but couldn’t confirm where she lived.

No names have been released until family members have been notified.