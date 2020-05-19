Guelph Storm’s Nico Daws named OHL’s Goaltender of the Year

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League has announced that Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm is the inaugural recipient of the Jim Rutherford Trophy awarded to the league’s Goaltender of the Year.

The 19-year-old led the OHL in the 2019-20 season with a .924 save percentage and five shutouts, posting a 2.48 goals-against average and a 23-8-3-3 record over 38 games.

A native of Burlington, Ont., Daws was also a member of Team Canada that won gold at the 2020 World Juniors in the Czech Republic in January.

Congratulations @nicodaws30 I’d say good luck in the upcoming @NHL draft, but with all the work you’ve put in to it no luck necessary! — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) May 19, 2020

“I’d like to thank my family for always supporting me and also my billet family for giving me a home away from home,” Daws said in a statement. “Thank you to my coaches and teammates. I wouldn’t be able to achieve this without their help.”

The Jim Rutherford Trophy was introduced last summer in honour of the former OHL goaltender and current Pittsburgh Penguins general manager.

The winner is selected by OHL general managers.

“I’m honoured to be the first recipient of the Jim Rutherford Trophy and I am truly humbled to have my name associated with not only a world-class goaltender but an influential builder of the game,” Daws said.

He becomes only the second netminder in team history to win Goaltender of the Year honours after Craig Anderson received the distinction in 2001.

Daws has also been nominated for the Canadian Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Year, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

He stepped into the starter role just weeks ahead of the season after only getting into 20 games in the previous season as a backup goaltender on a Storm team that won the OHL Championship.

Storm head coach and general manager George Burnett said Daws recognized his opportunity after their playoff run last spring and went to work.

“His decision to make substantial adjustments with his nutrition, overall fitness and daily routine both on and off the ice was life-changing,” Burnett said.

“His total commitment and outstanding work in all areas have led to this very special story he is currently writing.”

Congrats Nico Daws!#NHLDraft eligible @Storm_City netminder led the League with a .924 save percentage and five shutouts, being named the inaugural recipient of the Jim Rutherford Trophy as #OHL Goaltender of the Year: https://t.co/QAF37I3CMs pic.twitter.com/YOINZcF9DZ — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) May 19, 2020