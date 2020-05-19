Menu

Canada

Body of missing man recovered at Elora Gorge

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 10:04 am
FILE - The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) search at Elora Gorge.
FILE - The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) search at Elora Gorge. Craig Wadman / Global News

Wellington County OPP say divers have recovered the body of a 20-year-old man who may have drowned at Elora Gorge over the long weekend.

Emergency crews were called out to the conservation area on Sunday afternoon after it was reported that the man went underwater while swimming but failed to resurface.

OPP announced on Monday afternoon that their underwater search and recovery unit recovered the body of the missing man.

He has been identified as John Daniel Howell of Amherstburg, Ont.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

