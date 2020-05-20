Menu

Health

Canada’s coronavirus death toll reaches 6,000

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 3:40 pm
Updated May 20, 2020 3:50 pm
Coronavirus around the world: May 19, 2020
WATCH: Top coronavirus news for Tuesday, May 19, 2020 — Central Rome remains virtually deserted despite lockdown easing, India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000 as death toll tops 3,000, South Sudan vice-president and his wife test positive for coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has now claimed the lives of more than 6,000 people in Canada.

According to the latest figures reported by public health authorities across the country, there are now more than 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,027 deaths linked to the virus. Just over half of those infected have recovered from the illness.

Coronavirus survivor wants British Columbians to remain vigilant
Coronavirus survivor wants British Columbians to remain vigilant

The grim milestone came as provinces reported their latest coronavirus numbers on Wednesday, during a week in which several provinces are moving to reopen their economies and loosen some public health restrictions.

Ontario accounts for roughly a third of Canada’s confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.

To the east, Quebec accounts for more than half of total COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Families allege neglect at Pickering, Ont., care home where 70 died, call for police investigation

Story continues below advertisement

More than 1,405,000 people across Canada have been tested for the virus.

Over half of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are considered resolved.

