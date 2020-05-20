Canada’s coronavirus death toll reaches 6,000

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus has now claimed the lives of more than 6,000 people in Canada.

According to the latest figures reported by public health authorities across the country, there are now more than 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,027 deaths linked to the virus. Just over half of those infected have recovered from the illness.

The grim milestone came as provinces reported their latest coronavirus numbers on Wednesday, during a week in which several provinces are moving to reopen their economies and loosen some public health restrictions.

Ontario accounts for roughly a third of Canada’s confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.

To the east, Quebec accounts for more than half of total COVID-19 cases and deaths.

More than 1,405,000 people across Canada have been tested for the virus.

Over half of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are considered resolved.