Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 20

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

390 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 23,774

Ontario reported 390 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 23,774 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,962 as 43 more deaths were reported.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, 18,190 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 76 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for about 63 per cent of all cases in the province.

Ontario recommends using face coverings if physical distancing a challenge

As the province begins to reopen, Premier Doug Ford says the government is recommending Ontarians use face coverings when out in public and physical distancing is a challenge amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We recommend that you wear a non-medical mask, or a face covering,” Ford said at a daily press briefing on Wednesday.

“As the chief medical officer of health has said, anything that covers your nose and mouth can help protect you and people around you,” he continued.

READ MORE: Ontario recommends using face coverings if physical distancing a challenge