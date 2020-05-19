Canada reports 1,040 new coronavirus cases, including 70 more deaths

Over 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across Canada on Tuesday, including 70 more deaths.
Tuesday’s numbers, which are tallied by provincial and federal health authorities, brings Canada’s COVID-19 total cases and deaths to 79,101 and 5,912, respectively.
Both Quebec and Ontario remained the provinces hit hardest by the pandemic.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
COVID-19 related deaths in Quebec, which saw an increase of 51 on Tuesday, now sit at 3,647, accounting for over 60 per cent of Canada’s total deaths.
More to come…View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS