Canada

Canada reports 1,040 new coronavirus cases, including 70 more deaths

By David Lao Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 8:05 pm
Over 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across Canada on Tuesday, including 70 more deaths.

Tuesday’s numbers, which are tallied by provincial and federal health authorities, brings Canada’s COVID-19 total cases and deaths to 79,101 and 5,912, respectively.

Both Quebec and Ontario remained the provinces hit hardest by the pandemic.

COVID-19 related deaths in Quebec, which saw an increase of 51 on Tuesday, now sit at 3,647, accounting for over 60 per cent of Canada’s total deaths.

More to come…

