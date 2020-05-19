Front-line health workers to receive pandemic pay top-up from government

Send this page to someone via email

Health and social service workers delivering in-person, front-line care will receive temporary COVID-19 pandemic pay.

The cost share program with the federal government includes workers delivering a range of health and social services to people most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“From care aids to domestic violence workers, to people working in corrections and others delivering essential addictions and mental health supports, our front-line workers are providing vital support to people who are most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Finance Minister Carole James said in a release.

“Temporary pandemic pay recognizes all that our health and social service workers do to help keep people healthy, our communities running and deliver important care and services to the most vulnerable during this challenging time.”

More than 250,000 front-line workers are eligible for the lump-sum pandemic payment. The pay works out to $4 per hour for a 16-week period, starting on March 15, 2020.

Eligible workers will receive the payment directly through their employer and do not need to apply.

“People at the front lines of the pandemic are working tirelessly to keep us and our loved ones healthy, while also delivering services to the most vulnerable in our community,” James said.

“This cost-shared program with the federal government will benefit thousands of British Columbia’s front-line health and social service workers.”

Money for pandemic pay will come from the government’s $5-billion COVID-19 Action Plan.

The bonus could add as much as $2,240 to a worker’s cheque. If all workers are entitled to the full pandemic bonus then the program will cost the province $560 million.

To be eligible, employees must have worked straight-time hours anytime during the 16-week period starting March 15, 2020. It does not apply to excluded management staff, fee-for-service providers or employees on leave.

Here is a list of who is eligible:

Eligible workplaces include

Hospitals

Long-term care and assisted-living facilities

Provincial mental health facilities

Provincially funded home and community care services

Public health units

Primary care clinics

Diagnostic facilities

Community clinics

Diagnostic and treatment centres

Community living: residential services and intervenor residential sites

Indigenous services: delegated Aboriginal agencies, friendship centres providing critical services, and healing and wellness facilities and shelters

Harm reduction: shelters for survivors of gender-based violence and human trafficking, directly operated residential facilities, adult-justice residential facilities, safe injection sites, emergency outreach harm reduction workers, emergency shelters, supportive housing facilities, respite and drop-in centres, temporary shelter facilities, and hotels and motels used for self-isolation or shelter overflow

Youth services: high-risk youth services, youth justice residential facilities, licensed children’s residential sites

Immigrant services: high-risk support services for immigrants and refugees, high-risk immigrant youth services and settlement services

Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction (SDPR) income assistance and disability reduction offices

SDPR/Service BC integrated offices

SDPR contact centre offices

Ministry of Child and Family Development Service Delivery Division

Service BC offices

BC Housing main location and other offices

Community Living BC head office and other local offices and Provincial Assessment Centre

Adult correctional facilities and youth justice facilities

Community corrections offices

Sheriff Services Division.