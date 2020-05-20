Halifax homelessness campaign turns Instagram’s ‘stay home’ sticker to ‘no home’

Send this page to someone via email

At a time when Nova Scotians are being asked to “stay the blazes home,” a reality for many is having no home to go to.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, poverty has never been so top-of-mind for community members and a local group is taking action.

United Way Halifax, a donor-funded organization for poverty issues, started the ‘no home’ campaign to raise awareness about homelessness during a pandemic.

“It’s helping people think about what living in a crisis means for somebody already living in vulnerable scenarios in our community,” says organization CEO Sara Napier.

On Facebook and Instagram, people have been using the “stay home” sticker when reporting on what it’s like for them to be in isolation.

The United Way campaign logo looks just like the sticker, but with the difference of a single word.

“We decided to play with this very popular concept and turn [it] on its head by talking about what it’s like to have no home,” says Napier.

Now, the new stickers can be seen across Atlantic Canada.

According to Napier, United Way Halifax has raised over $4.3 million over the past two months alone, providing support for front-line organizations caring for the most vulnerable community members.

Over 100 Halifax-based organizations have been funded. Some include the North End Community Health Centre, YWCA, Freedom Foundation and Adsum House.

The charity also provides support by donating technology, to make sure people can stay connected.

Napier says she is proud of people’s generosity during times like these.

“Anyone who has been able to find a way to make a difference at this point in time has done so.”