Education

Fanshawe College to begin partial reopening in late July

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 19, 2020 4:05 pm
The college says 3,000 students have received assistance through the Emergency Student Fund.
The college says 3,000 students have received assistance through the Emergency Student Fund. 980 CFPL

Fanshawe College has released its plans for students for the rest of the winter and summer semesters and for the upcoming fall semester amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The college says winter semester students who need to complete in-person work to finish courses can expect to return to classrooms, labs, and work placements for two weeks beginning July 20.

Summer semester students who started May 5 will complete courses online with classes and exams finishing Aug. 21, while students who planned to begin in-person classes at the end of June have had their courses deferred to the fall, the college says.

Come the fall semester — from Sept. 21 to Dec. 19 — the school aims to offer a mix of programs that are completely online and programs that are partially online and partially on campus. There will be no exam week.

“Physical distancing measures and keeping our employees and students safe are at the core of our planning,” said Peter Devlin, Fanshawe College president.

“We will continue to follow guidelines from public health and the government, with our guiding principle being the health and safety of our students, employees and our communities.”

The college says it will not reopen until later in the summer “in a limited capacity.” Student services will continue to be delivered virtually.

