2nd coronavirus death reported at Peter D. Clark as outbreak worsens at Ottawa care home

One of Ottawa’s city-run long-term care homes is reporting its second death related to the novel coronavirus as the nation’s capital passes a grim milestone in its efforts to combat the pandemic.

On Monday evening the Peter D. Clark long-term care home in Ottawa reported its second death of a resident due to complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Staff also reported three more staff members at Peter D. Clark tested positive for the virus.

There have now been 14 positive coronavirus tests among residents and 19 COVID-19 cases among staff members at the residence, the worst outbreak in any of Ottawa’s city-run long-term care homes.

The second death at Peter D. Clark comes as Ontario announced Tuesday it will conduct an independent investigation into the management of long-term care homes across the province.

Nearly 1,400 long-term care residents in Ontario have died in connection to the novel coronavirus.

There are 12 ongoing outbreaks at long-term care homes across Ottawa.

Locally, the death toll related to COVID-19 rose to 201 over the Victoria Day long weekend, according to Ottawa’s public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health says there are now 1,802 lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the city and 48 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized.