Mobile coronavirus screening clinic moves to new location in Montreal North

The COVID-19 mobile screening clinic is still up and running in the borough of Montreal North, one of the areas most affected by the novel coronavirus, but it has moved to a new location.

The walk-in clinic is open Monday and Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Maison culturelle et communautaire de Montréal-Nord, located on Rolland Boulevard.

Last week, the mobile screening clinic was at the Garon arena before it moved to the Fleury arena over the weekend.

The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Île de Montréal, the regional public health authority, says people must experience symptoms such as fever or coughing, or have difficulty breathing, in order to be tested.

People who are asymptomatic but have had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 can also be tested.

A screening clinic that is available by appointment is still open on the grounds of the Rivière-des-Prairies Hospital.