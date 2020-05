Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a plane flipped over while landing at the Bloodvein Airport.

RCMP say they were called to the airport Saturday at 11 a.m. after a Piper PA-22 plane landed and unexpectedly veered left and flipped over near the edge of the runway.

Police say the 45-year-old pilot was uninjured and there were no other passengers on board.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

