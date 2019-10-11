Plane gets stuck on taxiway at Winnipeg airport

Send this page to someone via email

In the midst of a massive Manitoba snowstorm, a plane arriving in Winnipeg didn’t quite make it to its final destination.

The airport confirmed a WestJet flight from Toronto went off the edge of the taxiway and got stuck Friday night.

Tyler MacAfee from the Winnipeg Airports Authority said city buses were being called to pick the stranded passengers up and drive them to the terminal.

RELATED: Two injured, one critically as winter weather whacks Manitoba

He estimated there were around 150-175 passengers on the plane and said there were no operational impacts to the airport. He said it’s unikely the plane was damaged.

Winnipeg Airports Authority tells Global News 14 arrivals into the airport were cancelled since Thursday night along with 14 departures.

Story continues below advertisement

For the latest updates on arrivals and departures, visit WAA.ca

WATCH: Winnipeggers embrace snow storm

1:16 Winnipeggers embrace the snow storm Winnipeggers embrace the snow storm