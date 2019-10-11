Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Plane gets stuck on taxiway at Winnipeg airport

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 10:59 pm
The view from inside the plane stuck on the taxiway at James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.
The view from inside the plane stuck on the taxiway at James Armstrong Richardson International Airport. Andrew Melnuk/Submitted Photo

In the midst of a massive Manitoba snowstorm, a plane arriving in Winnipeg didn’t quite make it to its final destination.

The airport confirmed a WestJet flight from Toronto went off the edge of the taxiway and got stuck Friday night.

Tyler MacAfee from the Winnipeg Airports Authority said city buses were being called to pick the stranded passengers up and drive them to the terminal.

RELATED: Two injured, one critically as winter weather whacks Manitoba

He estimated there were around 150-175 passengers on the plane and said there were no operational impacts to the airport. He said it’s unikely the plane was damaged.

Winnipeg Airports Authority tells Global News 14 arrivals into the airport were cancelled since Thursday night along with 14 departures.

Story continues below advertisement

For the latest updates on arrivals and departures, visit WAA.ca

WATCH: Winnipeggers embrace snow storm

Winnipeggers embrace the snow storm
Winnipeggers embrace the snow storm
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Manitoba StormWinnipeg AirporttaxiwayAirports Authorityplane stuck
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.