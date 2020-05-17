Bystanders threatened with large knives in Spence neighbourhood: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say two women with large knives threatened various bystanders and stabbed a man on Saturday evening in the 500 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police say it started with one of the women puncturing the tires of two vehicles in a nearby parking lot and chasing bystanders in the area.

Investigators say a 54-year-old male acquaintance was stabbed while trying to intervene. He later declined medical attention.

3:58 Gun crimes in Winnipeg Gun crimes in Winnipeg

Police say an unknown person discharged bear spray during the turmoil, and the women fled the area.

Both suspects were located at a nearby apartment building and placed under arrest.

Shelane Wendy Sutherland, a 21-year-old woman, has been charged with assault with a weapon, carrying concealed weapon prohibited device or ammunition, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

Mackenzie Joanne Rose Redhead, a 20-year-old woman, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon prohibited device or ammunition and failure to comply with a probation order.