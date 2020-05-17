Menu

Crime

Bystanders threatened with large knives in Spence neighbourhood: Winnipeg police

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 3:17 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser outside an apartment block.
A Winnipeg police cruiser outside an apartment block. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Winnipeg police say two women with large knives threatened various bystanders and stabbed a man on Saturday evening in the 500 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police say it started with one of the women puncturing the tires of two vehicles in a nearby parking lot and chasing bystanders in the area.

Investigators say a 54-year-old male acquaintance was stabbed while trying to intervene. He later declined medical attention.

Police say an unknown person discharged bear spray during the turmoil, and the women fled the area.

Both suspects were located at a nearby apartment building and placed under arrest.

Shelane Wendy Sutherland, a 21-year-old woman, has been charged with assault with a weapon, carrying concealed weapon prohibited device or ammunition, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Mackenzie Joanne Rose Redhead, a 20-year-old woman, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon prohibited device or ammunition and failure to comply with a probation order.

