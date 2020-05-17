Menu

Edmonton police investigating 5-vehicle collision on Queen Elizabeth Park Road

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 1:43 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle.
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

Edmonton police shut down all lanes of Queen Elizabeth Park Road Sunday morning, after a five-vehicle collision around 11 a.m.

The one-way road connects drivers with the Walterdale Bridge via Saskatchewan Drive.

There were no injuries to any drivers or passengers involved in the collision, police said.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes to cross the river.

Police said in a Sunday morning news release that it was expected to be closed down for the investigation for “several hours.”

