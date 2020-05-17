Edmonton police investigating 5-vehicle collision on Queen Elizabeth Park Road

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Edmonton police shut down all lanes of Queen Elizabeth Park Road Sunday morning, after a five-vehicle collision around 11 a.m.

The one-way road connects drivers with the Walterdale Bridge via Saskatchewan Drive.

There were no injuries to any drivers or passengers involved in the collision, police said.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes to cross the river.

Police said in a Sunday morning news release that it was expected to be closed down for the investigation for “several hours.”

Story continues below advertisement