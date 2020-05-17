Menu

Motorcyclist dead, 3 others injured after crash in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 11:52 am
A 19-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre after being struck by the motorcycle, police said.
Andrew Collins / Global News

Peel Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate what led to a crash that left a motorcyclist dead and three others injured in Brampton on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Creditview Road and Sandalwood Parkway at 6:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News a car and motorcycle collided in the area and the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pedestrian was struck by the motorcycle as a result of the collision and was airlifted to a trauma centre, police said. The 19-year-old man was in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the car — a 43-year-old man and 45-year-old woman — were taken to a local hospital.

Police said they were continuing to investigate the cause of the crash as of Sunday morning, and said they believe speed may have been a factor.

Officers are investigating reports that a second motorcycle was in the area at the time of the crash but did not stay at the scene, the police spokesperson said.

