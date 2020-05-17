Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Police investigating after person found dead following Scarborough apartment fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 10:09 am
Updated May 17, 2020 10:14 am
Toronto police remained at the scene of the fire into the morning Sunday.
Toronto police remained at the scene of the fire into the morning Sunday. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Toronto police are investigating after one person was found dead following a fire in a Scarborough apartment Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 31 Gilder Dr. in the area of Midland and Eglinton avenues shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire Services told Global News there were reports of a fire in a second-floor unit.

READ MORE: Small playground in east-end Toronto set ablaze for 2nd time in 4 years

Officials said there weren’t visible signs of a fire from outside of the building, but there was a working fire inside the unit and smoke in the hallway.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and located one male victim inside the unit.

Police said officers are treating the fire as suspicious as they work to determine the cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious around the time of the blaze.

Police investigate quadruple shooting that left 2 dead in Oakville
Police investigate quadruple shooting that left 2 dead in Oakville
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeFatal FireToronto FireSuspicious FireToronto fire servicesScarborough FireGilder DriveScarborough Apartment FireMidland and Eglinton avenues
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.