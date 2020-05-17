Police investigating after person found dead following Scarborough apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after one person was found dead following a fire in a Scarborough apartment Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 31 Gilder Dr. in the area of Midland and Eglinton avenues shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire Services told Global News there were reports of a fire in a second-floor unit.

Officials said there weren’t visible signs of a fire from outside of the building, but there was a working fire inside the unit and smoke in the hallway.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and located one male victim inside the unit.

Police said officers are treating the fire as suspicious as they work to determine the cause of death.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious around the time of the blaze.

