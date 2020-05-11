Small playground in east-end Toronto set ablaze for 2nd time in 4 years

A small playground in east-end Toronto was completely destroyed after being set on fire for the second time in four years over the weekend.
Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a fire at the Ontario Street Parkette in Cabbagetown at 7:06 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived on scene and found the playground fully engulfed.
Investigators confirmed it was arson and Ontario Fire Marhsal was notified.
A joint investigation will be conducted between police and Toronto Fire.
In early July 2016, police and firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the same playground, which ended up causing $10,000 in damage.
It is not clear at this time if the two fires are connected.
