Small playground in east-end Toronto set ablaze for 2nd time in 4 years

A small playground in east-end Toronto was completely destroyed after being set on fire for the second time in four years over the weekend.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a fire at the Ontario Street Parkette in Cabbagetown at 7:06 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived on scene and found the playground fully engulfed.

Investigators confirmed it was arson and Ontario Fire Marhsal was notified.

A joint investigation will be conducted between police and Toronto Fire.

In early July 2016, police and firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the same playground, which ended up causing $10,000 in damage.

It is not clear at this time if the two fires are connected.

. Bobi Emery / Handout