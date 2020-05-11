Menu

Crime

Small playground in east-end Toronto set ablaze for 2nd time in 4 years

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 10:05 am
An east-end Toronto playground was set on fire over the fire. Peel police say they are looking for suspects.
Area resident

A small playground in east-end Toronto was completely destroyed after being set on fire for the second time in four years over the weekend.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a fire at the Ontario Street Parkette in Cabbagetown at 7:06 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived on scene and found the playground fully engulfed.

READ MORE: Arson suspected in fire that damaged small playground in east-end Toronto

Investigators confirmed it was arson and Ontario Fire Marhsal was notified.

A joint investigation will be conducted between police and Toronto Fire.

In early July 2016, police and firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the same playground, which ended up causing $10,000 in damage.

It is not clear at this time if the two fires are connected.

.
. Bobi Emery / Handout
