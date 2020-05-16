As new coronavirus cases remain low, China reopens schools, domestic flights

Send this page to someone via email

China on Sunday reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus, as the commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of some schools and domestic flights.

Of the new cases, two were imported and three came from the northeastern province of Jilin that has seen a small spike in infections of unknown origin.

In Shanghai, students retain the option of continuing to follow classes online rather than facing virus testing and social distancing measures at schools.

As in Beijing and other cities, Shanghai has already restarted classes for middle and high school students preparing for exams.

1:01 Coronavirus outbreak: China says ready to begin 2nd phase of vaccine trial Coronavirus outbreak: China says ready to begin 2nd phase of vaccine trial

No new deaths have been reported for the past month, but Jilin added one fatality retroactively, bringing China’s total to 4,634 out of 82,947 cases recorded since the outbreak was first detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Just 86 people remain hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 while another 519 are in supervised isolation for showing signs of the virus or having tested positive without displaying symptoms.

READ MORE: Mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan prompts fears crowding could lead to infection

China now has the capacity to perform 1.5 million nucleic acid tests per day, National Health Commission Guo Yanhong told reporters Saturday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The commission is placing a new emphasis on bio-safety, management of laboratories and training of personnel, Guo said.

2:39 China’s ambassador to Canada claims ‘China is a victim’ of coronavirus disinformation campaign China’s ambassador to Canada claims ‘China is a victim’ of coronavirus disinformation campaign

Meanwhile, the number of domestic flights has returned to 60 per cent of pre-outbreak levels, exceeding 10,000 per day for the first time since Feb. 1, the country’s civil aviation regulator reported.

With the summer holidays approaching, numerous tourist sites have reopened, including Beijing’s storied Forbidden City palace complex and Shanghai’s Disneyland resort, although with strict social distancing measures still in place.

1:15 Coronavirus outbreak: Hajdu stands by statement likening questioning Chinese COVID-19 data to pushing “conspiracy theories” Coronavirus outbreak: Hajdu stands by statement likening questioning Chinese COVID-19 data to pushing “conspiracy theories”