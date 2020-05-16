Coronavirus: Slow start Saturday at The Forks as gathering place reopens with restrictions

Saturday saw a subdued start for The Forks as shops and restaurants reopen in the Winnipeg gathering place while the number of active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba continue to fall.

That meant dozens of people physically distanced on the bar patio or benches outside, while indoor food hall seating remains closed to comply with restrictions in Manitoba’s phase one reopening plan, rather than the typical thousands of people who might flock to The Forks on a warm Saturday.

“It’s nice to see people back here, it’s a slow start to a Saturday which I think is great — it’s giving people time to get used to coming back to a public space,” said Clare McKay, The Forks’ strategic initiative vice president. “Our idea of what a lot of people is has become quite different, normally there might be thousands of people down here, right now there’s maybe 50.”

Sean Dolenuck and his stepson Jasper Fosty enjoyed the afternoon out as everyday life returns to a degree of normalcy.

“It’s definitely nice to get out of the house and get back to a little bit of normalcy and seeing people and being at The Forks which is Winnipeg’s great destination, see people, see things opening again, slowly but surely,” Dolenuck said. “It’s refreshing, it’s reminding us that we’re going to get back to society eventually and ultimately we’ve all been working hard as Winnipeggers, Manitobans to just flatten that curve.”

Plus Fosty got the French fries he craved.

Although some shops and restaurants have reopened, not all have.

“It’s not business as usual right now, not all of the tenants are back in The Forks market or the Johnson Terminal or the Inn at The Forks, but we’re moving towards that — hours may be variable, processes might be different than what you’re used to,” McKay said. “We’re just asking people to be patient.”

There’s now hand sanitizer at the entrances and people aren’t allowed to gather inside.

Daniel Olivier manages Frogurts — now, though, he and other staff stand behind plexiglass barriers and wear masks to serve up frozen treats.

“So far people are pretty good, we kind of have been encouraging credit or debit only, so that’s been no problem for the most part,” he said of customers.

It’s good to get back to work, Olivier said.

“It feels good honestly, you have more of a sense of purpose getting back to something that’s a little more normal — we want to do so cautiously,” he said. “For me, time off was nice but also kind of getting back to routine is good for mental health.”

A new routine amid a new normal.

