Print Machine in Edmonton launches #FrontlineTees to support Covenant Foundation amid COVID-19

The Print Machine in Edmonton has launched a new campaign meant to show support for front-line workers through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #FrontlineTees initiative was launched by the print shop in collaboration with the Covenant Foundation.

We're super excited to work with @print_machine to celebrate #HealthcareHeroes & raise funds for the COVID-19 response in hospitals & continuing care. Purchase your t-shirt today & make a difference for patients & seniors near you. 🙏❤️🏩 @CovenantCA #yeg https://t.co/nvjht5R6wh pic.twitter.com/56DUuy2r25 — Covenant Foundation (@CovFoundationAB) May 8, 2020

Proceeds from the T-shirt sales will go to the foundation, which supports patients, residents and care teams at Covenant Health, Covenant Care and Covenant Living facilities.

“They really are a celebration of all essential workers,” Tracy Sopkow, CEO of Covenant Foundation, said. “The four designs really apply to anybody who is not only an essential worker but [also] who wants to support one.”

The designs, which also come in a variety of colours, were created by Print Machine, with feedback from front-line workers who had brainstormed ideas.

Sopkow said she believes the shirts will show front-line workers they are supported in the province.

“Whether you’re wearing it out to the grocery store, or whether you’re wearing it while you’re riding bikes with your families…

“It’s a great way to demonstrate your support for all essential front-line workers as well as health-care workers, and contribute back into the system.” Tweet This

Print Machine has also run several other community campaigns through COVID-19: The “Here For Good” campaign to support small businesses through closures, where proceeds go to specific businesses’ customers choose, as well as the “We Are In This Together” campaign for Food Banks Alberta, featuring images of Dr. Deena Hinshaw.