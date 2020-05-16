Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 16

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Ontario reports 391 new cases, 33 deaths

Ontario reported 391 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,313.

It’s the largest increase in cases since May 8 when 477 were reported, but it’s also the eighth consecutive day with new cases below 400.

Thirty-three new deaths were also announced Saturday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,858.

Over 17,000 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 63 per cent of all cases are in the Greater Toronto Area.

Golf courses reopen as some recreational activities resume

Golf courses in Ontario reopened on Saturday as some recreational activities were permitted to resume.

There are restrictions in place on the courses, including restaurants only being open for take-out and club houses only being used for washrooms.

Meanwhile, marinas also reopened Saturday and campgrounds began to prepare for the upcoming season.

Stopped by the City’s newly re-opened Don Valley Golf Course this afternoon to speak with residents and thank our wonderful City staff who are working hard to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of golfers, course staff and greenskeepers is maintained at all times. pic.twitter.com/1eIJAgAsII — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 16, 2020

Calls for more testing in Toronto shelters

The chair of the Toronto Board of Health sent a letter to the province’s health minister on Saturday calling for testing to be stepped up in shelters.

Joe Cressy sent the letter to Minister Christine Elliott asking that the government allow for the testing of all people using shelters, as well as staff.

“Earlier this week, the Province announced plans to change testing guidance and expand testing for more vulnerable populations in shared living spaces such as shelters. This is a very welcome announcement,” Cressy said.

“Now it must be implemented without delay. Public health units desperately need the details in order to take action. There is no time to lose.”

Cressy also requested more funding to support the city’s assistance efforts for those experiencing homelessness.

We need immediate support from the Province of Ontario to prevent further outbreaks in shelters and homeless settings. Today I wrote to the Minister of Health on behalf of Toronto's Board of Health about the absence of clear Provincial direction for proactive testing in shelters. pic.twitter.com/GRF3KNmoJN — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) May 16, 2020

