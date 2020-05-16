Halifax tennis courts and beaches reopen on a soggy Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A mixture of rain and wind marred the first day of tennis courts and beaches reopening in Halifax.

The province announced on Friday that they were loosening measures meant to halt the spread of COVID-19.

That means even more opportunities to be outdoors for Nova Scotians who’ve been cooped up at home for months, rain or shine.

As part of the relaxing of public health measures, Halifax officially opened its beaches as of 8 a.m., AT on Saturday. Boat launches at municipal beaches are also reopening.

The municipal government has stressed that there will be no lifeguards present, saying residents will be using municipal beaches at their own risk.

Tennis courts will be opening over the May long weekend as Halifax municipal workers attempt to get tennis and pickleball nets installed.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is asking for residents’ patience as those efforts get underway.

Here is what is open throughout the HRM as of Saturday:

Parks

Greenspaces

Trails

Beaches

Sport fields for single household use and exercise

Tennis and Pickleball sport courts (once nets are installed)

Municipal cemeteries

Skate parks

Off-leash dog parks

Boat launches

Community gardens

Despite the relaxing of health measures, there are a number of facilities that remain closed. They include:

Sport courts like those used for basketball

Artificial turf fields

Ball diamonds and sports fields for sporting activities (This is a municipal decision and diverges from the provinces relaxing of restrictions)

Sports and running tracks located adjacent to sports fields and artificial turf fields

Playgrounds

The HRM is reminding residents that Nova Scotia public health measures must be followed on all municipal properties and that police are still authorized to issue tickets under the Emergency Management Act and Health Protection Act.

Fines can range from $697.50 to $1,000.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

