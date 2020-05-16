Court of Queen’s Bench to move ‘all matters’ to Fredericton Convention Centre

Send this page to someone via email

As coronavirus safety measures continue, the Court of Queen’s Bench in Fredericton will be temporarily moving to the Fredericton Convention Centre as the province gears up to resume jury selections and jury trials.

The arrangement will run until at least the end of 2020, New Brunswick’s department of justice said in a press release on Friday.

The move will allow for physical distancing requirements and will ensure that all matters at the Court of Queen’s Bench, including family court hearings, have a measure of continuity.

Provincial court will continue to be held at the Justice Building in Fredericton.

The province’s judiciary has announced that all matters currently on the docket of the New Brunswick Court of Queen’s Bench will resume as of June 1.

Jury trials will resume as of August 15.

Details of the agreement between the justice department and the City of Fredericton will not be disclosed, the province said.