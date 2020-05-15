Presidents of Waterloo, Wilfred Laurier universities offer plans for fall semester

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University both revealed some plans for how they will operate this fall.

In a letter to students, University of Waterloo president Feridun Hamdullahpur says his schools will offer a mixture of in-class and online learning options.

“Starting September, we will continue to deliver all large courses online although we hope some elements such as clinical programs, labs or tutorials will be available in person,” he wrote, noting that things are dependent on the COVID-19 situation.

He also said the school is working on a “phased approach to restarting our research activities now.”

Hamdullahpur says plans are also in the works for things to happen in person, as well.

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 Three Queen’s employees placed on temporary leave due to COVID-19 Three Queen’s employees placed on temporary leave due to COVID-19

“This could mean clinical programs, smaller undergraduate classes or seminars and research-based graduate students working in labs,” he wrote.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Any in-person activity will meet strict guidelines for physical distancing and other public health requirements.”

Laurier president Deborah MacLatchy also offered similar information, stating that most classes will be held although the school is looking for options on what it can offer in person.

“We don’t want the Laurier experience to be diminished by social distancing, so we are actively planning creative experiences and events to introduce our incoming students to, and remind our returning students of, what it means to feel the Golden Hawk spirit,” she said.

Not surprisingly given the circumstances, neither president offered concrete information about which campus facilities will be open or whether residences will be available to students.