Police looking for witness after cyclist ‘seriously injured’ in hit-and-run collision

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for a witness to a hit-and-run collision that left a cyclist with several serious injuries on Wednesday.

In a news release on Friday, police said the collision happened at around 6:15 a.m. on May 13 at the intersection of 142 Street and 137 Avenue.

A 62-year-old was travelling southbound on 142 Street on her bike when an eastbound BMW ran a red light, hitting the woman.

Police said the vehicle stopped for a moment before driving away at a “high rate of speed.”

Police were told several other vehicles were stopped at the intersection facing eastbound and would have witnessed the crash.

An unknown male witness also got the licence place number of the BMW and gave it to another witness on scene, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would like to speak with this male who obtained the licence plate and any other witnesses who have not spoken with police already,” Const. Jeff Strickland said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service complaint line at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile device. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.