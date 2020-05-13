6 people taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash near Redwater

Send this page to someone via email

Six people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near the town of Redwater, Alta.

RCMP said the collision happened on Highway 28 near Township Road 574, just west of Redwater, around 3 p.m.

One vehicle with a solo man inside was travelling north on Highway 28 when it collided with a southbound vehicle carrying two adults and three children.

Officials said the single male driver and three people in the southbound vehicle were taken to hospital by ground ambulance, and the other two occupants were airlifted by STARS air ambulance.

RCMP did not have details on the extent of injuries or the condition of those involved.

As of around 6 p.m., the highway was blocked and traffic was being rerouted through the town of Redwater. RCMP said in a news release it will likely be blocked for approximately four hours.

A collision analyst has been called to the scene.

Redwater is about 52 kilometres north of Edmonton.

— More to come…