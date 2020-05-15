Hwy. 401 to close overnight Saturday near Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 401 will be closed on Saturday night and into Sunday morning through Guelph, Ont., slowing traffic for those travelling between Toronto and southwestern Ontario.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says the highway will close in both directions between Highway 6 North (Hanlon Expressway) and Brock Road (Wellington Road 46) from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

The MTO says the closure has been necessitated by the demolition of the Concession Road 7 underpass.

It says traffic will be rerouted around the Concession Road 7 structure using a signed detour route.

The provincial agency is warning to expect major delays.

