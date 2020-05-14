Menu

Health

18 new coronavirus cases in Ottawa on Thursday, 1,725 in total

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 2:57 pm
Ottawa Public Health said Thursday it had identified 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city, with three more people dying in relation to the virus.
Ottawa Public Health said Thursday it had identified 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city, with three more people dying in relation to the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Ottawa Public Health’s latest report on the spread of the novel coronavirus showed 18 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the city.

A total of 1,725 people have tested positive for the virus in Ottawa as of Thursday.

The local public health unit says three more people have died in relation to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the past day.

READ MORE: Almonte Country Haven announces 2 more coronavirus-related deaths

Ottawa’s death toll related to the virus now stands at 185.

There are currently 55 Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, while 76 per cent of the city’s total cases are marked as resolved.

Coronavirus: Ontario cities looking into expanding restaurant patios
Coronavirus: Ontario cities looking into expanding restaurant patios

There are 20 ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa institutions such as retirement residences, hospitals and long-term care homes.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak at the Ottawa Hospital’s Civic campus emergency department was declared over as of Monday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Ontario outlines what can restart for Stage 1 of reopening province beginning Tuesday

Of the 10 outbreaks declared across hospitals in Ottawa since the pandemic began, only one — at the Queensway Carleton Hospital — is considered active.

Ottawa Public Health announced Wednesday that it is expanding testing to anyone in the city who might have symptoms of COVID-19.

