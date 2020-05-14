18 new coronavirus cases in Ottawa on Thursday, 1,725 in total

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health’s latest report on the spread of the novel coronavirus showed 18 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the city.

A total of 1,725 people have tested positive for the virus in Ottawa as of Thursday.

The local public health unit says three more people have died in relation to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the past day.

Ottawa’s death toll related to the virus now stands at 185.

There are currently 55 Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, while 76 per cent of the city’s total cases are marked as resolved.

2:35 Coronavirus: Ontario cities looking into expanding restaurant patios Coronavirus: Ontario cities looking into expanding restaurant patios

There are 20 ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa institutions such as retirement residences, hospitals and long-term care homes.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak at the Ottawa Hospital’s Civic campus emergency department was declared over as of Monday.

Of the 10 outbreaks declared across hospitals in Ottawa since the pandemic began, only one — at the Queensway Carleton Hospital — is considered active.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ottawa Public Health announced Wednesday that it is expanding testing to anyone in the city who might have symptoms of COVID-19.