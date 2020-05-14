Stabbing victim in hospital, suspect being sought: Brantford police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brantford are looking for a suspect after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.

Police say a 22-year-old man was stabbed just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at Alexandra Park.

Police say the suspect is described as having a thin build and wearing a white T-shirt and cream-coloured pants.

READ MORE: Brantford police arrest suspect in fatal weekend motel shooting

The victim was transported to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The Brantford Police Service major crime unit continues its investigation and is seeking any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement