Crime

Brantford police arrest suspect in fatal weekend motel shooting

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 12:09 pm
Updated February 14, 2020 12:20 pm
Brantford police have arrested Shajjad Hossain Idrish (left) and are still looking for Roger Earl VanEvery (right).
Brantford police say a 22-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested in London in connection to a murder at the Galaxy Motel in Brantford on Saturday morning.

Detectives say Shajjad Idrish – who faces nine charges, including murder and two counts of attempted murder after the shooting at the Colborne Street motel – was picked up at a residence near Wellington Street and Grand Avenue on Friday morning.

Investigators say three Brantford men were found suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived following reports of shots fired around 6:00 a.m. on Feb. 8.

All three men were sent to hospital, with a 42-year-old dying a few hours later.

London police assisted Brantford police Friday morning with an arrest related to a homicide investigation in Brantford.
The two other men, 25 and 26, from Brantford, remain in hospital.

The incident is not believed to be a random act of violence, say police.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Roger VanEvery of Brantford is still outstanding and faces similar charges, including murder and attempted murder.

VanEvery is described as five feet nine inches tall with dark hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of the number “13” on his right arm.

Investigators believe he may be in the Brantford or Hamilton area.

Police say VanEvery is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who spots VanEvery should call 911 immediately.

Information about the suspect or shooting can reach out to Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
