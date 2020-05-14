Hamilton has 12 new COVID-19 cases, almost 8,000 tests completed in long term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., reported 12 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the city’s overall number of cases at 512 with 507 confirmed positive and five probable cases.

The city still has 25 deaths connected to COVID-19 as of May 14.

Hamilton hospitals have 22 patients in care units — 12 at Hamilton Health Sciences and 10 at St. Joseph’s hospitals.

The city says 372 of the city’s 512 COVID-19 cases — or 73 per cent — have been resolved.

As of Thursday, the city has 11 outbreaks at nine long-term care homes (Arbour Creek, Blackadar Continuing Care, Dundurn Place Care Centre, Extendicare Hamilton, Grace Villa, Heritage Green, Idlewyld Manor, Regina Gardens, and Wentworth Lodge) and two retirement residences (The Rosslyn, and The Village of Wentworth Heights).

The city’s medical officer of health told Global News that public health has completed almost 8,000 tests of asymptomatic people from long term care homes as of Thursday.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson revealed that it was the province that reached out to the city about 18 potential false-positive tests last week, with 10 of the questionable results tied to individuals at Macassa Lodge long-term care home.

“They got a string of positives, which is quite unusual,” said Richardson.

“They pulled them and took a look at them and went back over things, then called us and said, ‘I know we told you those were positive, but we’re a little concerned.'”

Richardson says she was told by Public Health Ontario Labs that a batch of the reagents used in the testing had gotten contaminated. After several more tests, eight more false positives were discovered for Hamilton including three people at Heritage Green, three at Wentworth Lodge, one at St. Elizabeth’s Village and one at First Place Retirement Living on King Street East.

“So when you think about this, the many, many thousands of tests that we’ve done, and particularly just over that 10-day period, it’s a very low rate at which that happens.

Niagara Region reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Region reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has a total of 575, with almost three-quarters of their total cases — 412 — resolved, according to public health.

The region had no new deaths as of May 14. Forty-five of the region’s 55 deaths have been connected to long-term care homes or retirement residences.

Niagara declared an outbreak at Henley House long-term care in St. Catharines over on Wednesday.

The region has five outbreaks with two at hospitals: the Intensive Care Unit of St. Catharines General and the Trillium-Rainbow unit at Greater Niagara General.

The other three outbreaks are at two long-term-care homes (Royal Rose Place) and two retirement homes (Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and Seasons in Welland).

Haldimand-Norfolk 1 new COVID-19 case

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported one COVID-19 case on Thursday. The region has 204 lab-confirmed cases as of May 14.

The region’s total number of reported deaths remains at 30.

The county currently has outbreaks at Parkview Meadows Christian retirement village in Townsend, and an ongoing outbreak at Anson Place care centre, to which 27 of the region’s 30 deaths are connected. There are 16 COVID-19 cases in Anson Place’s care facility and four cases in the nearby retirement home.

HNHU says 77 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

Halton Region tops 600 COVID-19 cases with eight new positive tests

Halton Region reported eight new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday. The region has 600 total cases with 532 confirmed positive cases and 68 probable ones.

Public health says 454 cases have now been resolved.

One new death in the community was reported on Thursday. The region has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 with 11 connected to a confirmed outbreak at an institution.

Halton had another outbreak declared on Wednesday at Hampton Terrace retirement home after two people tested positive for the virus.

The region has one other outbreak at Waterford LTC as of Thursday.

Seventy-five of the region’s cases have been connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

No new cases of COVID-19 in Brant County

Brant County’s health unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The region holds at 102 confirmed cases with six people hospitalized as of May 14.

The county has no outbreaks as of Thursday with the latest at Briarwood Gardens retirement home declared over on Wednesday.

The region has had three deaths and 90 resolved cases.

