Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

London, Ont. and area could see 30 to 50 mm of rain by Friday morning

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 12:59 pm
The sun is expected to reappear Saturday with a high of 22 C, but Environment Canada is forecasting more showers to begin on Sunday. .
The sun is expected to reappear Saturday with a high of 22 C, but Environment Canada is forecasting more showers to begin on Sunday. . Getty Images

Londoners can expect to wrap-up the week on a wet note.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday morning for London, Ont., and the surrounding area, alerting of significant rainfall Thursday afternoon into the evening.

It says total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible by Friday morning.

Thunderstorms are also in the forecast.

READ MORE: Low-temperature record broken again in London, but heat is on the way: Farnell

Environment Canada says London’s temperature will drop to 11 C Thursday night and rise to a high of 19 C on Friday.

Showers are set to continue Friday morning along with a risk of a thunderstorm.

The sun is expected to reappear Saturday with a high of 22 C, but Environment Canada is forecasting more showers to begin on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement
Conservation authority warns rain will lead to high fast moving water on area lakes, rivers, and streams
Conservation authority warns rain will lead to high fast moving water on area lakes, rivers, and streams
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonEnvironment CanadaWeatherRainLondon OntarioThunderstormRainfalllondon weatherSpring weathersignificant rainfall
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.