London, Ont. and area could see 30 to 50 mm of rain by Friday morning

Londoners can expect to wrap-up the week on a wet note.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday morning for London, Ont., and the surrounding area, alerting of significant rainfall Thursday afternoon into the evening.

It says total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible by Friday morning.

Thunderstorms are also in the forecast.

Environment Canada says London’s temperature will drop to 11 C Thursday night and rise to a high of 19 C on Friday.

Showers are set to continue Friday morning along with a risk of a thunderstorm.

The sun is expected to reappear Saturday with a high of 22 C, but Environment Canada is forecasting more showers to begin on Sunday.

