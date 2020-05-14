Winnipeg Jets offering season ticket holders refunds for missed games due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are giving fans the option of refunds for games missed this season due to COVID-19.

In an email to season ticket holders Thursday, the NHL club says it’s now clear that even if there were to be some sort of remainder of the season played, it would not be in front of fans at Bell MTS Place.

“Throughout the pause, the NHL has remained consistent in messaging that ‘every possibility is being explored,'” reads the email.

“However, it has become increasingly apparent that any possibility will not include any further games being played this season in front of fans at Bell MTS Place.”

Fans who bought tickets have two options, according to the email: keeping the credit on their accounts for future games or getting a refund.

The Jets say fans who decide to keep the credit on their account will see a discount on their invoice for the 2020-21 season equal to three per cent of their credit balance from the last game played this season to the first pre- or regular-season game played again at Bell MTS Place.

The NHL suspended its 2019-20 season until further notice March 12 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

