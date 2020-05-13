Trial date to be set for woman charged with impaired, dangerous driving in fatal 2018 Malahat crash

Send this page to someone via email

A trial date is to be set next week for a woman facing six charges in a crash on the Malahat almost two years ago that killed a Vancouver man and seriously injured his wife.

Sara Rosetta Thomas is charged with impaired driving causing the death of David Tilley, and impaired driving causing bodily harm to his wife, Justine Tilley, on June 9, 2018.

Thomas is also charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, causing an accident resulting in death, and causing an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Tilley was the son of former St. John’s Newfoundland Coun. Bruce Tilley. He was driving south on Highway 1 in a construction zone north of Aspen Road when West Shore RCMP said his vehicle was hit head-on by a northbound driver.

At the time, police said they believed the woman behind the wheel of the northbound vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

Story continues below advertisement

In June 2019, Thomas was charged with driving without due care and attention — but the charge under the Motor Vehicle Act was stayed by the Crown less than two months later.

A trial date on Thomas’ criminal charges is scheduled to be set May 19 in Duncan provincial court. Court dates set for earlier this spring were adjourned due to COVID-19.