Deceased fetus discovered in downtown Kingston building

Kingston police are currently investigating the discovery of a dead fetus at a downtown apartment building.

Police were called to 381 Bagot Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening after someone in the building discovered a dead fetus.

Two residents told Global News that the fetus was found alone in an eight floor stairwell. Kingston police did could not confirm this information.

No other details are being released at this time, Kingston police said.

Global News has repeatedly reported on issues at the apartment building, which has been plagued with severe vandalism to its front doors and mailboxes, and consistent calls to Kingston police for drug and mischief issues, according to several tenants.

