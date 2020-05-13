Menu

Crime

Deceased fetus discovered in downtown Kingston building

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 5:10 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 5:14 pm
Kingston police say a dead fetus was discovered alone inside an apartment building at 381 Bagot Street. Global News

Kingston police are currently investigating the discovery of a dead fetus at a downtown apartment building.

Police were called to 381 Bagot Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening after someone in the building discovered a dead fetus.

READ MORE: Kingston tenant speaks out after apartment building allegedly becomes home to crime

Two residents told Global News that the fetus was found alone in an eight floor stairwell. Kingston police did could not confirm this information.

No other details are being released at this time, Kingston police said.

Global News has repeatedly reported on issues at the apartment building, which has been plagued with severe vandalism to its front doors and mailboxes, and consistent calls to Kingston police for drug and mischief issues, according to several tenants.

Kingston man with a knife apprehended by police in Kingston General Hospital Emergency Room
Kingston man with a knife apprehended by police in Kingston General Hospital Emergency Room
