Canada

New Uber coronavirus measures to require drivers, passengers to wear masks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2020 4:17 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 4:19 pm
Coronavirus: How to social distance in taxis and rideshare vehicles
Uber Technologies Inc. will require drivers, couriers and passengers to wear masks starting next Monday as part of a new set of measures aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.

The San Francisco-based technology giant says drivers won’t be able to pick up customers until they have verified they are wearing a mask via photo-recognition software built into the Uber app.

They will also have to agree to a series of terms promising that they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms, have disinfected their vehicle and have washed their hands.

READ MORE: Ridesharing giant Uber files for Winnipeg dispatch licence

Passengers and drivers will be able to cancel rides if the person operating or entering the vehicle doesn’t wear a mask and if someone removes a mask partway through the trip, and will have an option to notify Uber about the removal when they rate the ride.

Story continues below advertisement

No passengers will be allowed to sit in front seats and no more than three passengers will be allowed in the vehicle for Uber X and XL rides.

When they book a ride, passengers will be advised to wear a mask, sanitize hands before and after a trip, sit in the back seat and open a window if possible.

Alberta taxi company says warm weather, COVID-19 severely reducing business
Uber Eats couriers will be able to notify Uber about restaurants that are not following physical distancing or have a long wait, and restaurants will be able to tell Uber when a courier is not wearing a mask or following protocol.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
