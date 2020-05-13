4 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, state of emergency extended 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

All of the new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan on Wednesday were in the far north, as the government extended the province’s state of emergency for an additional two weeks.

The four new cases, all in the La Loche area, bring the total in the region to 206. There have been 577 cases reported overall in Saskatchewan.

Of the far north cases, 149 are active — 80 per cent of the 186 active cases in the province.

The other regions with active cases are the north (25), Saskatoon (11) and central (1).

Ten people are in hospital — four in the north and six in Saskatoon. Three people in Saskatoon are in intensive care.

Six deaths have been reported due to COVID-19.

Government officials said the state of emergency is being extended due to the presence of the coronavirus, despite the low number or absence of any active cases in some regions of the province..

“Having few or no active cases demonstrates that personal protective measures are effective and continue to be the best defence against COVID-19,” the province said in a statement.

“All public health orders remain in effect.”

Eleven new recoveries were reported, bringing the number of recoveries to 385.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

79 people are 19 and under

204 people are 20 to 39

179 are 40 to 59

98 people are 60 to 79

17 people are 80 and over

Males make up 50 per cent of the cases, females 50 per cent.

Officials said 297 cases are linked to community contacts or mass gatherings, 139 are travel-related, 76 are under investigation and 65 have no known exposure.

Saskatchewan has completed 38,157 tests so far for the virus, up 462 from Tuesday.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, are updating the coronavirus situation in Saskatchewan at 2:30 p.m.

