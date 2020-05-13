Georgian College launches coronavirus ‘hardship bursary’ to support students

Send this page to someone via email

Georgian College is launching a $1 million coronavirus hardship bursary for students who are experiencing financial pressures as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The bursary is for eligible domestic and international Georgian College students who demonstrate urgent financial need and are enrolled in a post-secondary program full-time for the summer semester.

It’s aimed at providing short-term relief by assisting students with basic necessities, like housing or utility costs.

“We fully recognize the financial pressure our students may have experienced as a direct result of COVID-19, and we are committed to supporting them in completing their semester successfully,” MaryLynn West-Moynes, Georgian College’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“During this pandemic, post-secondary institutions play a critical role in supporting not only our students, but our communities, too.”

Georgian College says students who apply for the bursary are expected to have explored all other sources of emergency funding, including federal and provincial support programs, OSAP and study period income.

The school says the financial support is in addition to emergency funds that Georgian distributed to students during the winter semester — almost $2 million was disbursed to domestic students and more than $80,000 to international students.

Applications for Georgian College’s coronavirus hardship bursary will be accepted until June 3.

