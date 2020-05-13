Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Summer Games in Lloydminster pushed back a year

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Summer Games are being pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled to take place in Lloydminster from July 26 to Aug 1, the games are being rescheduled for July 2021.

“The Saskatchewan Games Council wishes to recognize the ongoing hard work and passion invested by the City of Lloydminster and Lloydminster 2020 Host Society in planning these Games,” Mark Bracken, Saskatchewan Games Council executive director, said in a statement.

“It was the right decision to ensure the health and safety of all involved, and we look forward to working with all partners to deliver an exceptional experience for our province’s athletes in the summer 2021.”

The games feature about 2,000 athletes in 15 different summer sports, including softball, soccer, swimming and rugby.

It was something the city of Lloydminster was looking forward to, but understands the decision.

“While sporting facilities and outdoor amenities showcase some of the best of Lloydminster, the health and safety of the residents and athletes, and curbing the spread of COVID-19 is our primary focus right now,” said Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers.

“I look forward to showcasing Lloydminster’s vibrant and diverse athletic and cultural heritage with the province once it’s safe again for large crowds to gather.”

The games are now scheduled to run from July 18 to 24 in 2021.

