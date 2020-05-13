City of Barrie, Ont., looking for feedback on coronavirus business recovery plan

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie, Ont., is looking for feedback on its COVID-19 business recovery plan, which will help to guide local initiatives and economic investments to support Barrie businesses following the coronavirus lockdown.

“Feedback from our business community and residents will drive the development of the city’s COVID-19 business recovery action plan to ensure we’re addressing what businesses actually need from the city to help them recover,” Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said in a statement.

READ MORE: No outbreak at Barrie retirement home after resident believed to have tested false positive

“We’re lucky in Barrie to have a strong, diverse business community and we look forward to working with them to develop creative solutions that will help advance our economic recovery.”

Barrie’s recovery plan will be developed through consultation with local industry, stakeholders, business leaders and residents.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It will target several sectors based on their size, their influence on accelerating economic recovery and how severe they have been affected by COVID-19. According to officials, key sectors include manufacturing, tourism, arts and culture, downtown, construction and service-based businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

The recovery plan is aimed at supporting businesses as they reopen following the coronavirus lockdown, while ensuring employee and customers are brought back into establishments safely and efficiently.

Officials say the plan will be designed to be “responsive and adaptive” to the federal and provincial governments’ changes in laws and programs.

The plan is scheduled to be presented to Barrie city council in June.

1:42 Ontario businesses prep for the day they can reopen with new safety measures in place Ontario businesses prep for the day they can reopen with new safety measures in place