Two suspects face 70 charges after Metro Vancouver commercial break-ins

Two chronic offenders have been charged with a total of 70 separate offences related to a series of commercial break-ins over the last few months in Metro Vancouver.

The arrests of Shane Duhamel and Jesse Palanio and “will have a major impact on commercial break-ins around the city,” Vancouver police Sgt. Aaron Roed said in a statement.

Duhamel, 44, was arrested for 14 counts of break-and-enter, 21 counts of failure to comply with probation, two counts of breach of release, two counts of possession of break-in instruments, and one count of disguise with intent.

Palanio, 33, was arrested for seven counts of break-and-enter, 13 counts of failure to comply with release order, one count of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of credit card data, two counts possession of ID documents, three counts of possession of stolen property, and two counts of theft under $5,000.

Duhamel and Palanio, both from Burnaby, remain in custody.

Police said they’ve been targeting property crimes against businesses that have had to close during the COVID-19 crisis.

Shuttered stores across Vancouver and other communities have boarded up their windows, as a drop in foot traffic has raised the prospect of crimes of opportunity.

“We are still asking businesses to move property out of view of criminals, use shutters to reduce visibility, upgrade locks and increase lighting levels to ensure the business is well-lit,” Roed said.