Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

‘Inadequate’ COVID-19 funding focus of new court challenge by Indigenous group

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2020 11:20 am
Updated May 13, 2020 11:21 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Miller says collection of Indigenous data is ‘far from perfect’
Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller said Saturday that the collection of Indigenous data in Canadian cities and off-reserve is the jurisdiction of the provinces, but that data collection in most cases is not happening or is “far from perfect.”

An national Indigenous organization that represents First Nations, Inuit and Métis living off-reserve and in urban centres is taking the federal government to court over what it alleges is “inadequate and discriminatory funding” for the COVID-19 response.

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples has filed an application in the Federal Court of Canada, challenging the funding allocation of $250,000 it received as part of a COVID-19 fund earmarked for off-reserve Indigenous peoples.

READ MORE: Prisoner, human rights groups file lawsuit over federal inmates’ safety

The national chief of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, Robert Bertrand, says the funding allocation contravenes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The federal government pledged $305 million to help First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, with $15 million of this money set aside for organizations providing services to those living off reserves or in urban centres.

Story continues below advertisement
Trudeau brushes off calls for indigenous relations minister’s resignation
Trudeau brushes off calls for indigenous relations minister’s resignation

Earlier this month, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller acknowledged the $15 million was not enough, as his department received far more applications to this fund than the 94 proposals that have been approved.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Bertrand says the lack of more funding has made it impossible for his organization to provide meaningful relief to the thousands of off-reserve Indigenous peoples it actively supports.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesFirst NationMetisInuitIndigenous PeoplesCongress Of Aboriginal Peoples
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.