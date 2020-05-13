Coronavirus: Peterborough Public Health completes testing in all seniors residences

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health says testing for the novel coronavirus in all seniors residences in its jurisdiction is now completed.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported that more than 3,560 residents and staff in 20 facilities were tested for the virus over the past three weeks. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

“This work was already underway before the premier’s April 21 directive, and thanks to the tremendous support of our local health-care partners, we were able to go above and beyond the ministry’s request and include retirement homes in our surveillance testing as well,” said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, the health unit’s medical officer of health.

The 20 facilities include eight licensed long-term care homes, 11 retirement homes and the Congregation of Sisters of St. Joseph’s. The health unit conducted the tests in collaboration with the Peterborough Regional Health Centre assessment centre, Peterborough County-City Paramedics and the facilities themselves.

“The low number of positive cases detected is good news for our seniors and reflects the strong infection prevention and control practices at these facilities where testing occurred,” Salvaterra said.

“We commend our health-care partners locally and across the province for their continuing efforts to protect this vulnerable population from COVID-19.”

One outbreak was declared on Monday at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough. The health unit notes it is based on a single case in a staff member that was discovered during the surveillance.

Salvaterra said the outbreak at Kawartha Heights Retirement is “well under control.”

Test results are still being received, but the health unit said the “few” cases identified have been followed up on to ensure individuals self-isolate and that their close contacts are identified.

According to a recent report by the Institute for Evaluative Clinical Sciences, as of April 30, Peterborough Public Health had one of the highest per capita rates of coronavirus testing in the province, along with the public health units serving Hastings and Prince Edward counties, Timiskaming, Sudbury and the surrounding area and Thunder Bay.

