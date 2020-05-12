Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Outbreaks remain at 2 Peterborough facilities; 2 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 4:56 pm
A coronavirus outbreak at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living was declared on Monday, Peterborough Public Health stated.
Coronavirus outbreaks remains in effect at two facilities in Peterborough, the region’s health unit stated Tuesday.

Peterborough Public Health declared the outbreak for Kawartha Heights Retirement Living on Monday. No other details have been provided on the outbreak at the 108-suite retirement residence in Peterborough’s west end on Denure Road.

An outbreak also remains declared at St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term facility in Peterborough. The outbreak was declared in late March.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Peterborough Public Health completes testing in all long-term care homes

On Tuesday, the health unit’s situation report noted there are now 73 confirmed cases of coronavirus in its jurisdiction, which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. 

Of those cases, 64 have now been resolved — two more since Monday’s update. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

The health unit has tested more than 4,800 individuals.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario not ready for stage 1 of recovery says province’s top doctor
Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

The regional health unit reports 160 cases overall in its jurisdiction on Tuesday which includes two new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The municipality now has 139 confirmed cases, of which 106 have been declared resolved. There have been 32 deaths with 28 of them associated with Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

An outbreak remains declared at Caressant Care long-term care in Lindsay.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Outbreak declared over at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay

In Northumberland County, there is one active case at Maplewood Nursing Home in Brighton, the health unit’s other declared outbreak. The other 13 cases have been resolved.

Seven cases in Haliburton County have also been resolved. No deaths were reported.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Kawartha LakesPeterborough Public HealthPeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVID-19Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitHKPRDHULindsay COVID-19
