Manitoba Public Insurance to ‘modernize’ insurance options by spring 2021

If you’re a Manitoba driver, your Autopac coverage will be changing significantly come next year.

Beginning April 1, 2021, Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) said it will be increasing its basic third-party liability limit to half a million dollars.

That number has been at $200,000 since 1983.

The highest amount allowed under basic coverage for vehicles, which hasn’t changed since 1998, is also increasing — by 40 per cent, to $70,000.

“This modernization is a long-overdue change that offers improved customer choice of our product suite and greater protection for all Autopac customers,” said MPI president Ben Graham in a release Tuesday.

Other MPI changes include updated coverage options, such as the elimination of the $100 deductible category, as well as the introduction of a basic deductible of $750, for a lower cost of annual insurance.

There are also two options for the $200 level, including one type of insurance that has waivers for glass repair, vandalism, theft and collision with an animal.

“Customers will have the option of reducing their premium by increasing their deductible, which would then require them to pay more in the unfortunate event of an at-fault claim or they can purchase optional product deductibles and maintain similar coverage for a similar price,” said Graham.

“It is a win-win for customers as they have greater choice in selecting the coverage that best suits their needs.” Tweet This

MPI said implementing the changes will be cost-neutral for its customers.

